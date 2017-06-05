Watch: Creighton C Justin Patton discusses NBA predraft workout for Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers held their second NBA predraft workout on Thursday, once again highlighted by a pair of big men expected to go in the first round in Duke's Harry Giles and Creighton's Justin Patton. In the video above, Patton -- a one-and-done redshirt freshman -- discusses his workout for the Blazers, how his game transitions to the NBA and the evolving role of the NBA center, why he decided to redshirt and why he decided to jump to the NBA.

