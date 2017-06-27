Tyler Dorsey brings explosive scoring and more to Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks introduced their three 2017 draft picks to the media on Monday morning , giving each guy a chance to talk about what he'll be able to bring to the table for the Hawks. Second round selection Tyler Dorsey answered a few questions about his fit in the NBA and the skills he's developed over his time at the University of Oregon.
