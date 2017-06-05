Trail Blazers To Work Out Oregon's Do...

Trail Blazers To Work Out Oregon's Dorsey, Brooks, Bell

Blazers to hold draft workouts June 7-19th. Among names scheduled: Jordan Bell, Justin Patton, John Collins https://t.co/EF6RInmFFs Jordan Bell and Tyler Dorsey are both working out for the 76ers tomorrow, so cross them off the list for the Trail Blazers' workout tomorrow Dorsey exploded to the tune of 23.8 points per game on 60 percent shooting in the 2017 NCAA Tournament .

