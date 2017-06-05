Trail Blazers set for busy summer as NBA draft, trade season approaches
The Portland Trail Blazers are likely headed for a busy offseason, but unlike the past two summers, the roster retooling won't come during free agency. Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey has been active and aggressive in reshaping the roster the last two summers, first by overseeing a complete roster overhaul , then by re-signing nearly everyone on the roster to multi-year contracts.
