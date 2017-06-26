Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic, Allen Crabbe, Ed Davis will be healthy in time for training...

The Portland Trail Blazers ended last season with three parts of their rotation ailing or sidelined due to injuries, but the team expects a fully healthy roster by the start of training camp at the end of September. Blazers big man Ed Davis underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder on March 7. On Monday, Davis was in Los Angeles accompanied by Chris Stackpole, the Blazers Director of Player Health and Performance, for a four-month check up with surgeon Neal ElAttrache.

