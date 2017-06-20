Trail Blazers co-founder, NBA legends remember Jack McCloskey as one of sports world's...
Former Portland Trail Blazers Head Coach Jack McCloskey died yesterday at the age of 91 in Savannah, Georgia. After coaching the Blazers for two seasons from 1972-74, McCloskey became an executive with the Detroit Pistons.
