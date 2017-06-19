To Super Team, or not to Super Team

It's hard to find much enjoyment in another team winning a championship, but if there has been much to laugh about in recent weeks, it has been from the ridiculous back-and-fourth between LeBron James and several Warriors players over who is and isn't a super team, who started it, etc. If you haven't been keeping up, here's a quick recap: Yeah, ridiculousness from all sides, but that doesn't change the fact that the Warriors are so talented and plan on staying together for years to come, so what will it take to beat them? While there are rumors that the Spurs will try to add another superstar , there are both pros and cons for the Spurs should they choose the super team route.

