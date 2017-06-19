To Super Team, or not to Super Team

To Super Team, or not to Super Team

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pounding the Rock

It's hard to find much enjoyment in another team winning a championship, but if there has been much to laugh about in recent weeks, it has been from the ridiculous back-and-fourth between LeBron James and several Warriors players over who is and isn't a super team, who started it, etc. If you haven't been keeping up, here's a quick recap: Yeah, ridiculousness from all sides, but that doesn't change the fact that the Warriors are so talented and plan on staying together for years to come, so what will it take to beat them? While there are rumors that the Spurs will try to add another superstar , there are both pros and cons for the Spurs should they choose the super team route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pounding the Rock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho... Apr '17 Just phart 6
News 1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub... Mar '17 Night Phartz 2
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan '17 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,799 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC