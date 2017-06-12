the Trade that Saved the Decade
With some much legitimate concern about the salary cap, Blazer fans can thank their stars that they were not faced with this scenario: Facing commitments of $135 million for next season and with 2 1st round picks in hand, Portland has to figure out how to land their starting center for 2017-18. Should they sign restricted free agent Mason Plumlee to a major four year contract, search the free agent market, or use their draft picks for a potential big man of the future? Without a move, would Portland have re-signed Mason and for how much? The floor is probably 4 years/$48 million, the hope would likely have been 4 years/$60 million and the ceiling is too terrifying to consider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr '17
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar '17
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC