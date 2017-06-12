the Trade that Saved the Decade

the Trade that Saved the Decade

20 hrs ago

With some much legitimate concern about the salary cap, Blazer fans can thank their stars that they were not faced with this scenario: Facing commitments of $135 million for next season and with 2 1st round picks in hand, Portland has to figure out how to land their starting center for 2017-18. Should they sign restricted free agent Mason Plumlee to a major four year contract, search the free agent market, or use their draft picks for a potential big man of the future? Without a move, would Portland have re-signed Mason and for how much? The floor is probably 4 years/$48 million, the hope would likely have been 4 years/$60 million and the ceiling is too terrifying to consider.

