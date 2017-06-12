the Trade that Saved the Decade

With some much legitimate concern about the salary cap, Blazer fans can thank their stars that they were not faced with this scenario: Facing commitments of $135 million for next season and with 2 1st round picks in hand, Portland has to figure out how to land their starting center for 2017-18. Should they sign restricted free agent Mason Plumlee to a major four year contract, search the free agent market, or use their draft picks for a potential big man of the future? Without a move, would Portland have re-signed Mason and for how much? The floor is probably 4 years/$48 million, the hope would likely have been 4 years/$60 million and the ceiling is too terrifying to consider.

