T.J. Leaf, John Collins highlight Trail Blazers' 1st predraft workout
UCLA forward TJ Leaf, right, worked out for the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at the team's practice facility. UCLA forward TJ Leaf, right, worked out for the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at the team's practice facility.( The Portland Trail Blazers held their first predraft workout of the offseason on Wednesday, evaluating six NBA draft hopefuls at the practice facility in Tualatin.
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr '17
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar '17
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
