Swanigan introduced by Trail Blazers
Caleb Swanigan was introduced by the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday afternoon after being selected 26th overall in the NBA Draft last week. The Homestead and Purdue big man had to wait for his name to be called but it was well worth it.
