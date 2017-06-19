SEMO's Antonius Cleveland to play in ...

SEMO's Antonius Cleveland to play in NBA Summer League

Former Southeast Missouri State guard Antonius Cleveland has agreed to play with the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Summer League. Portland will open it's Summer League schedule against the Utah Jazz on Saturday July 8 at 5 p.m. Cleveland is the 2nd SEMO player to make an NBA Summer League Roster.

