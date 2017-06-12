Sefolosha, Deng to lead Team Africa at Johannesburg NBA game
The National Basketball Association and National Basketball Players Association announced on Monday that Dirk Nowitzki , Kemba Walker , Thabo Sefolosha and Luol Deng will serve as team captains for NBA Africa Game 2017. Tickets for the NBA's second game in Africa, taking place Saturday August 5, at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa will be available for fans from Thursday, June 22 at 10:00 am CAT by visiting ticketpro.co.za.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr '17
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar '17
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC