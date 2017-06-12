Sefolosha, Deng to lead Team Africa at Johannesburg NBA game

The National Basketball Association and National Basketball Players Association announced on Monday that Dirk Nowitzki , Kemba Walker , Thabo Sefolosha and Luol Deng will serve as team captains for NBA Africa Game 2017. Tickets for the NBA's second game in Africa, taking place Saturday August 5, at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa will be available for fans from Thursday, June 22 at 10:00 am CAT by visiting ticketpro.co.za.

