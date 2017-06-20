San Antonio Spurs trying to trade LaMarcus Aldridge: Reports
The San Antonio Spurs are looking to move the forward in an attempt to secure a lottery pick in tonight's 2017 NBA draft, according to reports. One report said the Spurs have spoken to "at least three teams" about trading Aldridge.
