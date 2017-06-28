San Antonio Spurs Rumors: Competition...

San Antonio Spurs Rumors: Competition Developing for Chris Paul

The San Antonio Spurs will reportedly face competition for Chris Paul from the Houston Rockets, who are a serious landing spot for him. The San Antonio Spurs could sign a point guard in free agency, as they prepare to spend part of the 2017-18 season without Tony Parker.

