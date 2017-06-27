Roundtable: Who should the Lakers tar...

Roundtable: Who should the Lakers target in free agency?

Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

With NBA free agency officially getting underway this weekend, now is as good of a time as any to talk about what the Los Angeles Lakers need and who they should get to fulfill those needs. The Lakers are unlikely to go after the biggest fish given their well-chronicled desire to keep their "sacred" cap space in 2018 , so what will they do? We asked our crew for their thoughts.

Chicago, IL

