Robin Lopez is the biggest remaining trade chip, but the price must be right

2 hrs ago Read more: Pippen Ain't Easy

With two years and $28 million left on his contract, Bulls center Robin Lopez is one of the few trade candidates on roster. Rebuilding makes the veteran a luxury item, but it's best to let young players get their minutes.

Chicago, IL

