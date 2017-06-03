Putin suggests U.S. hackers could have interfered with election, blamed Russian Federation
Speaking about alleged Russian interference in the USA election during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 on Friday, President Putin questioned the independency of the Russia probe, saying that there's nothing completely independent in the world and personnel appointments in US special services prove that. Russian leader Vladimir Putin clashed with Megyn Kelly in St. Petersburg on Friday, once again insisting that his government played no role in influencing last year's presidential election through covert hacking.
