Portland Trail Blazers Twitter Account Thrilled To Welcome Cash Considerations
The Portland Trail Blazers made one of the least notable trades in NBA history on Wednesday, as they shipped shooting guard Tim Quarterman to the Houston Rockets in exchange for cash considerations. The Blazers were obviously thrilled to get cash in the deal, and their official Twitter account went out of its way to make that cheddar feel welcomed in The City of Roses: "This trade is a blessing.
