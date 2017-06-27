Portland Trail Blazers trade Tim Quar...

Portland Trail Blazers trade Tim Quarterman to Houston Rockets: Report

22 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

The Portland Trail Blazers have made their first move of the offseason, sending reserve guard Tim Quarterman to the Houston Rockets in exchange for cash, according to a report Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. Quarterman signed with the Blazers as an undrafted free agent last summer.

