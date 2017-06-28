Portland Trail Blazers sign R.J. Hunt...

Portland Trail Blazers sign R.J. Hunter to NBA Summer League team

Blazers will sign guard RJ Hunter to Summer League contract. He will run point. He was a first round pick by Boston in 2015.

