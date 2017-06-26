Portland Trail Blazers prepare for fr...

Portland Trail Blazers prepare for free agency, trade market as offseason enters next phase

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

The Portland Trail Blazers welcomed a new wave of young talent Monday morning, praising the potential and toughness of Zach Collins while touting the character and rebounding prowess of Caleb Swanigan . But as the Blazers introduced their newest draft picks during a news conference at the practice facility in Tualatin, you could almost feel Rip City wondering aloud: What's next? The Blazers became bigger, tougher -- and even younger -- when they acquired the draft rights to Collins from the Sacramento Kings and selected Swanigan with the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho... Apr '17 Just phart 6
News 1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub... Mar '17 Night Phartz 2
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan '17 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 282,049,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC