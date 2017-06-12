Portland Trail Blazers 2017 summer le...

Portland Trail Blazers 2017 summer league schedule

8 hrs ago

The NBA announced the 2017 NBA Summer League schedule on Thursday, including dates and times for the Portland Trail Blazers ' games. The Blazers are one of 24 NBA teams to play in tournament-style offseason showcase on July 7-17 in Las Vegas held on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus.

Chicago, IL

