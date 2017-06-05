Players to Target this Offseason

I think it's general consensus that the Blazers' core includes a "Big 3," if you will, of Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, and Jusuf Nurkic. Trading for Nurkic has to be one of the best trades of Neil Olshey's tenure, and quite possibly could be one of the best steals of a trade for as long as I can remember.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.