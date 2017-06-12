NBA mock draft 2017: Portland Trail B...

NBA mock draft 2017: Portland Trail Blazers' projected first round picks

The Portland Trail Blazers have held five of their six scheduled predraft workouts, bringing in 25 prospects for closer evaluation in the lead up to what figures to be a busy and entertaining NBA draft. The Blazers have three first-round picks in the draft, which will be held June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and there are a wide variety of predictions about the players Portland will target.

