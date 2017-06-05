NBA Finals 2017: Warriors' Steve Kerr...

NBA Finals 2017: Warriors' Steve Kerr will coach Game 2 against Cavaliers

After missing the majority of the Warriors ' undefeated playoff run, Warriors coach Steve Kerr will coach Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers . Kerr hasn't coached the team since Game 2 of Golden State's opening round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

