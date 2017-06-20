NBA draft rumors: Portland Trail Blazers' bid for Paul George 'doesn't move the needle'

The Portland Trail Blazers , along with the San Antonio Spurs appear to be the most recent teams making a serious move for Indiana Pacers forward Paul George, according to several reports. Nothing specific - told meat of an offer would be some combination of Portland's picks this year and favorable salary https://t.co/EeVVq5vlqB San Antonio, conversely, may have "a serious shot," according to Kyler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.