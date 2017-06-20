NBA Draft Profile: Ivan Rabb
Rabb is light on his feet, good with his hands, and generally knows where to be on the floor, which is great to see from a young big man. He is able to beat opponents down the floor in transition and finish with either hand inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr '17
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar '17
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC