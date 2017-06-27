McCollum guesses Atletico star Griezm...

McCollum guesses Atletico star Griezmann's NBA impressions

Read more: Goal.com

Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum made a trip to Madrid to visit Atletico Madrid star, and basketball enthusiast, Antoine Griezmann to shoot some hoops. While doing so, Griezmann quizzed McCollum on some of his peers' habits on the court in NBA.

Chicago, IL

