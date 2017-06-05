Markowitz: LeBron to the San Antonio ...

Markowitz: LeBron to the San Antonio Spurs?

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Triangle

The Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James looks to score on the Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson in the first half in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. "In this fall, this is very tough, in this fall I'm going to take my talents to The Alamo and join the San Antonio Spurs."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Triangle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho... Apr '17 Just phart 6
News 1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub... Mar '17 Night Phartz 2
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan '17 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,444 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC