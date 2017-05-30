Major shift in DX mock draft

John Collins has jumped to 14. Zach Collins has dropped to 13. Jeanne has jumped to 22. Bam has jumped to 24. And Semi has returned to first round at 27. I guess Denver needs a possible back up center in Zach Collins at 13 but why did they trade for Mason? The jazz are listed as the team drafting Bam which is scary to think of a Hobert and Bam side to side defensive front court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.