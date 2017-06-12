LeBron James to SA 2018
A lot of people can look at the title of this post and call me crazy, but I am not the only one thinking that this could happen in the near future . Kyle Anderson Davis Bertans Bryn Forbes LaMarcus Aldridge Danny Green Tony Parker The Spurs will have the opportunity to free up a huge amount of cap space by letting go of Pau Gasol who will be 38 in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pounding the Rock.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr '17
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar '17
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC