LeBron James to SA 2018

A lot of people can look at the title of this post and call me crazy, but I am not the only one thinking that this could happen in the near future . Kyle Anderson Davis Bertans Bryn Forbes LaMarcus Aldridge Danny Green Tony Parker The Spurs will have the opportunity to free up a huge amount of cap space by letting go of Pau Gasol who will be 38 in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pounding the Rock.