Is Jusuf Nurkic slimming down over the offseason?

Social media has brought us an image of a potentially slimmer Jusuf Nurkic , as he gets to work over the summer. The Portland center posted the picture of himself with two friends during a training session back in Bosnia on June 9. Another photo posted a week earlier on June 2, with Croatian basketball player Luka Babic, also shows a potentially more streamline Bosnian beast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.