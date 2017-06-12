How Terry Stotts Can Tweak the Trail Blazers' Offense

In the summer of 2015, after the Portland Trail Blazers lost four of their five starters, most pundits predicted that the team would plummet to the bottom of the Western Conference. It's a testament to Head Coach Terry Stotts' basketball acumen that the team has found a way into the playoffs the last two seasons, despite replacing veterans like LaMarcus Aldridge and Wesley Matthews with unproven youngsters like Noah Vonleh and Maurice Harkless .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.