From homeless shelters to the NBA: Predraft workout with Trail Blazers offers Caleb...
He spent the early part of his childhood moving in an out of low-income housing and homeless shelters as his father dealt with drug addiction and his mother struggled to raise him and his five siblings. "It's just prepared me through the adversity ...," Swanigan said on Monday morning after completing a workout with the Portland Trail Blazers at the team's practice facility in Tualatin.
