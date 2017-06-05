Former Portland Trail Blazer Sebastia...

Former Portland Trail Blazer Sebastian Telfair arrested on gun charges

Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair has been arrested on weapons and marijuana-related charges during a traffic stop in Brooklyn. Police say the 32-year-old Telfair and another man were arrested early Sunday morning after police found firearms, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, a ballistic vest and marijuana inside their vehicle.

