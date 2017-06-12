For Spurs, hot stove heating up

FEBRUARY 24: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs fouls Chris Paul #3 of the LA Clippers during the first half at Staples Center on February 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.