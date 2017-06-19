Duke's Harry Giles selected 20th overall by Portland Trail Blazers in 2017 NBA Draft, headed to S...
Injuries and poor statistics could not prevent Harry Giles from going in the first round as he was selected XX by . Whoever took Harry Giles in Thursday's NBA Draft knew they would be taking a risk, but with three first-round picks, the Sacramento Kings decided one was worth a gamble.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr '17
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar '17
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC