Draymond Green named NBA's Defensive Player of the Year

NBA player Draymond Green, of the Golden State Warriors, arrives at the NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36 on Monday, June 26, 2017, in New York. NBA player Draymond Green, of the Golden State Warriors, arrives at the NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36 on Monday, June 26, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.