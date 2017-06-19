Dirk Nowitzki to serve as a captain in NBA Africa Game
In this April 9, 2017, file photo, Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, left, and teammate Wesley Matthews laugh during pre-game warm up before an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, in Phoenix. Nowitzki, the career scoring leader among international players, will be one of the captains for the NBA's Africa Game on Aug. 5. less FILE - In this April 9, 2017, file photo, Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, left, and teammate Wesley Matthews laugh during pre-game warm up before an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, in ... more FILE - In this March 19, 2017, file photo, Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki shoots against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr '17
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar '17
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC