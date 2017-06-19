Dirk Nowitzki Contract Option Declined by Mavericks, Will Sign New Dallas Deal

Dirk Nowitzki 's hefty $25 million contract option was declined by the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, though he is expected to sign a new deal and return to the Mavs for his 20th NBA season in 2017-18, per Marc Stein of ESPN. Stein reported the sides have "strongly considered" a two-year contract to keep the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer in Dallas.

