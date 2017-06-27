Derrick White brims with Spursiness

Derrick White brims with Spursiness

Derrick White already had the best story coming into the 2017 NBA Draft , and it just got even better after he was selected 29th overall by the San Antonio Spurs . Once again the Spurs have another player who started as an underdog but found his way to the big leagues through dedication, hard work, and a willingness to be coached.

