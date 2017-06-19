Damian Lillard is asked: 'Which current NBA player would you like to play with?' He...
So he was on asked on Twitter during the weekend about which current NBA player he'd most like to play with: But, really, what are the chances a deal could be swung to bring Davis to Portland from the New Orleans Pelicans? Is a blockbuster, player-heavy deal in the offing? As of now, league sources told The Vertical that isn't the case. Boston - everyone, really - would love to get its hands on Anthony Davis .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr '17
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar '17
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC