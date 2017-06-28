Cross Chris Paul off Spursa offseason...

Cross Chris Paul off Spursa offseason wish list

10 hrs ago

The Wednesday blockbuster removes one free agent from the Spurs' list when the frenzy begins at 11:01 p.m. Thursday. The Paul trade doesn't exactly put a crimp in the Spurs' offseason plans, per se, but it does narrow their options.

Start the conversation

Chicago, IL

