CJ McCollum predicts Klay Thompson will leave Warriors

NBA fans have long wondered if Klay Thompson will eventually be the odd man out now that the Golden State Warriors have added Kevin Durant to the fold, and one of Thompson's fellow players believes that is bound to happen. During Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night, Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum sent an interesting tweet predicting Thompson will not be with the Warriors much longer.

