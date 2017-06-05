Chris Paul to San Antonio

So one of the hyped stories on ESPN right now is that Chris Paul is considering moving to the Spurs instead of staying with the Clippers this summer. It's not likely to happen, but they go through the exercize of how it could actually happen, and it would definitely involve them giving up one of their bigger contracts - probably either Tony Parker or LaMarcus Aldridge or possibly Danny Green and a couple of the lesser paid young players.

