Chris Boucher and Jonah Bolden (and other late 2nd-round/undrafted) sleepers
As an NBA draft and Blazer's fanatic one name I have noticed that has not come up on our draft radar is Chris Boucher. Boucher is the University of Oregon big man who went down with an ACL injury this year but was playing very well before the injury.
