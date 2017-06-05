Building for the near Future

The Portland Trailblazers made it to the playoffs for the second straight year of Dameland, but in a lot of aspects, the Trailblazers failed to grow as a team. Excluding the fact that the Blazers finished 44-38 last year and 41-41 this year, in so many ways, the Blazers stayed passive and lost a lot of opportunities to be a deep-rounder team in the playoffs.

