Bradley Beal Thinks He and John Wall Are Best Backcourt in NBA

Bradley Beal was oozing with confidence throughout the Washington Wizards ' second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics , and he's still exuding it weeks into the offseason. "If we want to be the best backcourt in the NBA, we've got to show up every night and prove it, constantly put the work in, and continue to challenge each other to get better," Beal wrote.

