Arizona basketball: Nick Johnson to play for the Portland Trail Blazers in NBA Summer League
After spending the 2016-17 season with Germany's Bayern Munich, Nick Johnson will play for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, it was announced Friday. After leaving Arizona after his junior season, Johnson was selected in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets where he appeared in 28 games in his rookie season.
