5 Ideas for the Upcoming Season that build for the future while...

Now that the Bulls are in full 'Rebuild Mode' and the pain of Draft Night is slowly subsiding, it comes down to: What is the most cost effective ways to find/develop future team prospects that will lose a ton of games this year but still be entertaining to watch and give the fans a glimmer of hope for the future. No Bulls fan I know wants to endure 5 straight years of crap basketball to locate a gem at the top of the draft when there's no guarantee that will bring your team back to contention.

